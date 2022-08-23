Experts Cast Doubt On Dependence On Monkeypox Vaccine Amid Limited Trial Data, Supply Crunch

The only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine from Bavarian Nordic A/S BVNY is in short supply.

According to Reuters' tally, 1.5 million vials of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine are either administered or currently available. Most doses are in the U.S., highlighting the global supply gap for the first time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 10 million doses will be needed to protect the people at highest risk.

An equitable response would also prioritize the 11 African countries where monkeypox has been a public health problem for years.

Additionally, there are concerns that Bavarian Nordic's vaccine, called Jynneos, has not undergone clinical trials to evaluate its ability to prevent monkeypox in humans. But initial studies suggest it will provide some protection.

Some countries, including the U.S, Britain, Germany, and Spain, are setting up trials to assess the impact of the vaccine, although it is unclear when results may come out.

Meanwhile, to make the best use of available doses, countries like Britain, Canada, and Germany are administering one dose per person instead of two, which allows them to inoculate more people even if they each may receive less or less durable protection.

In the U.S. and Europe, there is a push to get up to five doses out of a single dose by injecting the vaccine differently.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons