FDA Approves New Technique To Extend Supply Of Monkeypox Vaccine: Report

A plan to extend the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine in order to provide additional doses has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

What Happened: CNBC reports that the FDA authorized a new technique of administering Bavarian Nordic A/S’s BVNRY monkeypox vaccine on Tuesday, as more than 8,900 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S.

The emergency authorization allows each dose to be injected into the skin, utilizing one-fifth of the amount of vaccine needed for an injection into the underlying fat layer.

FDA Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, last week said this vaccination process "would allow health care providers to use an existing one-dose vial of the vaccine to administer a total of up to five separate doses."

The FDA's announcement comes less than a week after monkeypox was declared a public health emergency by the Biden administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that about 1.5 million American are eligible for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine. So far, 617,693 doses have been provided to states.

The monkeypox virus usually lasts for two to four weeks, and typically includes a skin rash with red raised bumps as well as symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.