- Earlier today, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA reported Q2 results, and shares have plunged 30% after the update.
- Investors are probably reacting as the company retained worldwide rights to IDE397 following GSK Plc GSK waiver of its option to an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize IDE397.
- Related: Ideaya Nominates Potential First-In-Class Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor In Collaboration With GSK.
- The company retained and fully own all right, title, and interest in and to IDE397 and the MAT2A Program, following receipt of notice from GSK waiving its rights to exercise its option to obtain an exclusive license for IDE397, as well as other IDEAYA compounds, if any, directly targeting MAT2A.
- IDYA says that wholly-owned Phase 2 clinical asset IDE397 provides the company with additional strategic optionality as monotherapy and combination therapies advance.
- Also See: IDEAYA's Cancer Candidate Shows Early Tumor Modulation.
- IDEAYA also says that the strategic rationale of the IDE397 collaboration with GSK became less compelling for IDEAYA following GSK's termination of its internal PRMT5 and Type 1 PRMT clinical programs.
- IDEAYA is sufficiently capitalized to execute the IDE397 Phase 2 clinical program.
- Price Action: IDYA shares are down 34.80% at $10.20 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.