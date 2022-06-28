Ideaya Nominates Potential First-In-Class Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor In Collaboration With GSK

by

Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA has selected a potential first-in-class Pol Theta Helicase development candidate, a small molecule inhibitor of the helicase domain of DNA Polymerase Theta.

is collaborating with on IND-enabling studies to support the evaluation of the Pol Theta Helicase candidate in combination with niraparib, GSK's PARP inhibitor, in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination mutations or homologous recombination deficiency. The companies are targeting an IND submission for the Pol Theta Helicase DC in the first half of 2023.

Ideaya Biosciences' IDE397 Shows Preliminary Tolerability In Early-Stage Solid Tumor Trial. GSK will lead clinical development for the Pol Theta program. It holds a global license to develop and commercialize the Pol Theta Helicase candidate. It is responsible for all R&D costs for the program, including those incurred by IDEAYA.

IDEAYA is eligible to receive a milestone payment of up to $485 million.

Upon potential commercialization, IDEAYA will be eligible to receive up to $475 million of commercial milestones.

Price Action: IDYA shares closed at $13.61 on Monday, and GSK stock is up 0.16% at $43.77 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

