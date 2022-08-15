AstraZeneca-Daiichi's Flagship Breast Cancer Drug Improves Survival In Late-Stage Study

- AstraZeneca Plc AZN reported topline data from the DESTINY-Breast02 phase 3 trial of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan).
- The trial evaluated Enhertu versus (trastuzumab/capecitabine or lapatinib/capecitabine) in HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with T-DM1.
- The trial met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). The trial also met the key secondary endpoint of improved overall survival.
- Related: Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation.
- ENnhertu is a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo DSKNY and AstraZeneca.
- The safety profile of Enhertu was consistent with previous phase 3 clinical trials, with no new safety concerns identified. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) rates and severity were consistent observed in other metastatic breast cancer trials of Enhertu.
- The data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.44% at $66.93 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.