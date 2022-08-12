Raymond James Is Bearish On This Inflammatory Bowel Disease Player On Upcoming 'Pipeline Reset'

- Raymond James downgraded Landos Biopharma Inc LABP to Market Perform from Outperform following 2Q22 earnings and the first look at NX-13 Phase 1b data in ulcerative colitis (UC).
- The analyst's rating change is driven by:
- Unclear strategy for omilancor in UC/Crohn's Disease (CD) (formulation optimization needed to improve solubility).
- Lack of conviction on NX-13's early efficacy data in UC until an adequately powered study is more clearly demonstrative of efficacy.
- The LAPB management team is acutely focused on prioritizing resources for their lead programs and expects to deliver a comprehensive pipeline update and strategy later this year.
- Raymond James maintains that omilancor is a promising molecule that could drive value in the coming 12-18 months. However, that depends on formulation changes and "making the cut" of the pipeline review.
- Earlier this month, Landos Biopharma announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of NX-13 for ulcerative colitis as a once-daily oral therapy.
- The data showed that NX-13 was well tolerated following evaluation of multiple doses over four weeks compared with a placebo.
- Across the four cohorts, no serious adverse events were reported, consistent with earlier studies in healthy volunteers and preclinical models.
- The company ended the June quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $55.8 million.
- Price Action: LABP shares closed down 1.85% at $1.06 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.