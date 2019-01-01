Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) was reported by Jefferies on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.40 expecting LABP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.71% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) was provided by Jefferies, and Landos Biopharma downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Landos Biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Landos Biopharma was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Landos Biopharma (LABP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $1.40. The current price Landos Biopharma (LABP) is trading at is $0.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.