Raymond James Bullish On This Penny Stock's Reprioritized Pipeline

- Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR to Outperform based on a high conviction that "RNA editing" emerges as an impactful field of therapeutics in coming years.
- The analyst notes that targets are plentiful, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, on which Raymond James based the new model (assume this will be one of five programs partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY with peak royalties of $150 million.
- During initiating the coverage, the analyst said to own PRQR for RNA editing alone but got blown up after disappointing Phase 3 sepofarsen data.
- "Now is our opportunity to own and defend that call, which we are doing with conviction," says Raymond James analyst.
- The company makes a bet easier with deprioritization of everything else besides axiomer.
- Price Action: PRQR shares are up 3.87% at $0.85 during the market session on the last check Friday.
