This Penny Stock Biotech Offloads Eye Portfolio To Focus On RNA-Editing

- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR said it would look for a partner to take the company’s ophthalmology portfolio further into clinical trials.
- The company had said that after disappointing data from its pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for lead candidate sepofarsen, the EMA had said that the biotech would need to conduct an additional pivotal clinical trial before filing for approval.
- ProQR is also winding down multiple ongoing clinical trials with associated workforce reduction — at least five between sepofarsen and other candidate ulteversen- to preserve operating capital and until a partner is found to fund the trials.
- However, the drug candidates will still be available to patients enrolled in those trials.
- The company continues to execute on its global licensing and research partnership with Eli Lilly And Co LLY, focused on genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system.
- ProQR would provide further updates on the Axiomer strategy in due time, including announcing internal development targets in late 2022/early 2023.
- While ProQR reported a cash runway through mid-to-late 2024 back in February, now the runway has been extended into 2026,
- Price Action: PRQR shares are up 0.01% at $0.84 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
