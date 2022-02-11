ProQR Shares Crater After Disappointing Sepofarsen Data In Inherited Vision Loss Disorder
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are plunging after disappointing data from its pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial of sepofarsen for CEP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10).
- The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) at Month 12.
- Illuminate trial enrolled 36 participants aged eight years or older with genetically confirmed LCA10.
- Participants were randomized to three equal groups - sepofarsen (160 μg/80 μg loading dose/maintenance doses), a low dose of sepofarsen for masking (80 μg/40 μg loading dose/maintenance doses), or sham procedure.
- Also See: Eli Lilly Inks Another RNA Collab, This Time With ProQR.
- At Month 12, the mean change from baseline in BCVA in the 160/80 μg dose group was -0.11 logMAR (p=0.96), in the 80/40 μg group -0.13 logMAR (p=0.97), and the sham group -0.12 logMAR.
- For secondary endpoints full-field stimulus test and mobility, there was also no difference between the treated and sham groups in the top-line analysis.
- Sepofarsen was observed to be generally well-tolerated.
- Price Action: PRQR shares are down 71.86% at $1.60 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General