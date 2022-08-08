Recap of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD announced positive topline results its BEACON Phase 3 study of tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301; tarcocimab) in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. Kodiak shares traded in a range of $10.02 to $11.79 on a day volume of 4.05 million shares, closed regular trading session at $11.11. The company shares are currently trading at $10.9, down 1.89 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals TCON has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of YH001 in combination with envafolimab and doxorubicin for the treatment of sarcoma patients, including patients who have not received prior therapy. TRACON shares traded in a range of $1.8 to $1.9 on a day volume of 62.85 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $1.9. The company shares are currently trading at $1.81, down 4.74 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- Pfizer PFE and Valneva SE VALN initiated the Phase 3 VALOR study of their vaccine candidate VLA15 for Lyme disease patients. Pfizer shares traded in a range of $48.94 to $49.81 on a day volume of 14.84 million shares, closed regular trading session at $49.57.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM and AstraZeneca PLC AZN announced the preliminary results from the SAVANNAH Phase II trial in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated ("EGFRm") non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). HUTCHMED shares traded in a range of $13.88 to $15.04 on a day volume of 331.38 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $13.93. The company shares are currently trading at $14.62, up 4.95 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB announced that its partner, Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX has reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), in adults with schizophrenia. Karuna shares traded in a range of $212.31 to $245 on a day volume of 4.35 million shares, closed regular trading session at $241.19.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC announced the topline results and successful completion of its Phase 2 BrigHtn trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of baxdrostat, a once daily potentially first-in-class, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. The trial has successfully met the primary endpoint. CinCor shares traded in a range of $30.58 to $43.15 on a day volume of 2.75 million shares, closed regular trading session at $35.
- Health Canada has accepted Endo International’s ENDP New Drug Submission (NDS) for cenobamate tablets as an adjunctive therapy for the management of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy. A regulatory decision is expected by Mid-2023. Endo shares traded in a range of $0.65 to $0.75 on a day volume of 26.8 million shares, closed regular trading session at $0.67.
