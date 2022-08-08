Lyme Disease And Climate Change Reinvigorates Valneva's Vaccine Efforts After COVID Shot Disappointment

Valneva SE VALN is trying to come back after a disappointing COVID-19 shot by betting on the Lyme disease vaccine.
Climate change is spurring more cases of tick-borne Lyme disease.
FAIR Health's recently announced third study focused on Lyme disease's notable growth in the U.S. over the past 15 years.
From 2016 to 2021, claim lines with Lyme disease diagnoses increased 60% in rural areas and 19% in urban areas, with diagnoses peaking nationally in June and July annually.
The report also claimed that Lyme disease diagnoses occurred more often in urban areas from November to April.
Although Valneva secured European Union and British regulatory approval, both walked away from contracts.
The French vaccine maker faces aggressive competition from major pharma companies for COVID-19 shots, such as Pfizer Inc PFE, Moderna Inc MRNA, and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.
There are no established rivals for either Lyme disease or Chikungunya.
Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach said there had been a significant increase in the prevalence of disease-causing vectors. "Global warming is certainly a key - if not the driving force," he told Reuters in an interview.
The company is preparing to start a late-stage human trial for its experimental vaccine against Lyme disease. After a successful late-stage study, it will soon submit its vaccine against Chikungunya for U.S. approval.
The Lyme disease vaccine trial will start in the coming weeks, involving at least 5,000 participants aged five years and above.
Valenva expects that, if successful, the Lyme disease vaccine, known as VLA15, will generate annual global sales of $1 billion.
Price Action: VALN shares are up 3.11% at $20.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.