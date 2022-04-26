QQQ
Valneva - Pfizer Post Encouraging Data From Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 11:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Valneva SE VALN and Pfizer Inc PFE have reported Phase 2 pediatric data for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15. 
  • In pediatric participants (5-17 years old) who received VLA15 in either the two-dose schedule (N=93) or three-dose schedule (N=97), VLA15 was found to be more immunogenic than in adults with both vaccination schedules tested. 
  • These data build on the strong immunogenicity profile reported for adult participants (18-65 years old) in February 2022.
  • Like in adults, the immunogenicity and safety data support a three-dose primary vaccination schedule in pediatric participants in the Phase 3 study.
  • The safety and tolerability profile observed in the 5- to 17-year age group was similar to the previously reported profile in adult participants. 
  • No vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs) were observed.
  • Valneva and Pfizer plan to proceed with including pediatric participants in their planned Phase 3 trial. 
  • The trial will evaluate VLA15 in adults and pediatric subjects 5 years and above. It is expected to be initiated in Q3 of 2022.
  • Price Action: VALN shares are down 6.27% at $26.62, and PFE stock is up 0.28% at $49.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

