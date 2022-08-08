Amgen's Lumakras/Keytruda/Tecentriq Combo Data Flags Safety Concern

- Amgen Inc AMGN announced new data sets from its thoracic oncology portfolio, including new combination study results, including Lumakras (sotorasib) with pembrolizumab or atezolizumab and Lumakras with RMC-4630.
- Treatment with Lumakras alongside either Merck & Co Inc’s MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) or Roche Holdings AG’s RHHBY Tecentriq in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer led to a marked increase in liver toxicities.
- There was a roughly 50% rate of severe liver toxicity at grade 3 or 4.
- Also See: Amgen’s Q2 Sales Impacted By Lower Prices, Currency Headwind, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook.
- The primary manifestation was increased liver enzyme levels.
- Overall, treatment-related side effects caused about half the patients on concurrent combo dosing to discontinue either Lumakras or the immuno-oncology agent.
- The liver safety problem for Lumakras with Keytruda or Tecentriq looked even more problematic because the combos only triggered a response in 29% of all 58 patients across the various cohorts.
- A separate dose exploration of the CodeBreaK 101 Phase 1b master study of Lumakras and escalating dose levels of RMC-4630 showed promising clinical activity.
- Of the 11 NSCLC patients enrolled, three (27%) achieved a confirmed partial response with two ongoing responses at the time of data cut-off, and seven (64%) achieved disease control.
- For the six KRASG12C inhibitor-naïve patients, an ORR of 50% was observed, and all patients demonstrated disease control.
- Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.34% at $247.08 during the market session on the last check Monday.
