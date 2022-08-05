ñol

Amgen's Q2 Sales Impacted By Lower Prices, Currency Headwind, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 5, 2022 8:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Amgen Inc AMGN posted Q2 revenues of $6.59 billion, +1% Y/Y, slightly beating the consensus of $6.53 billion. 
  • The increase resulted from a 3% growth in global product sales partially offset by lower Other Revenue from COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration.
  • Unit volumes grew 10%, offset by a 6% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange.
  • Adjusted EPS increased from $1.77 to $4.65, ahead of the consensus of $4.40.
  • Yesterday, Amgen agreed to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion.
  • Enbrel sales declined 8% to $1.04 billion. Otezla sales increased 11% to $594 million.
  • Sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $77 7million for Q2.
  • Sales of osteoporosis treatment Prolia rose 13% to $922 million, and revenue from cholesterol treatment Repatha inched 14% ahead to $325 million.
  • Also Read: Amgen To Fight IRS Agency Over Tax Bill Of Whooping $10.7B: Report.
  • Aimovig, its migraine prevention drug, brought in $92 million, up 12% Y/Y. Sales of bone marrow-stimulating drug Neulasta tumbled by 36%. Sales from cancer drugs Mvasi and Kanjinti decreased 17% and 46%, respectively, due to increased competition and price erosion.
  • Guidance: Amgen expects FY22 sales of $25.5 - $26.4 billion, with adjusted EPS of $17.00 - $18.00, compared to the consensus of $26.23 billion and $17.40, respectively.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed 0.40% lower at $246.00 during after-hours trading on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

