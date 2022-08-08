EQRx's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Improved Progression-Free Survival Versus Placebo

- EQRx Inc EQRX announced the presentation of updated data from the Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 trial of sugemalimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- As of the March data cutoff, the final progression-free survival (PFS) analysis showed that sugemalimab continued to demonstrate improvement in PFS compared to placebo as consolidation therapy without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy.
- Median PFS was 10.5 months for sugemalimab and 6.2 months for placebo. PFS benefit was observed in the sugemalimab arm over the placebo arm regardless of whether patients received prior concurrent chemoradiotherapy (15.7 vs. 8.3 months) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (8.1 vs. 4.1 months).
- Also Read: EQRx's Sugemalimab Shows Significant Overall Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Settings.
- Data for overall survival, a secondary endpoint, were encouraging but immature at the time of the analysis.
- The safety profile for sugemalimab was consistent with previously reported results, and no new safety signals were identified within the follow-up period.
- GEMSTONE-301 met its PFS primary endpoint in May of 2021 and is the first positive Phase 3 trial of a PD-L1 agent in this Stage III NSCLC patient population setting.
- Price Action: EQRX shares closed 2.70% higher at $5.70 on Friday.
