EQRx's Sugemalimab Shows Significant Overall Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Settings
EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX), along with its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced data from Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial of sugemalimab plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The trial met the key secondary endpoint of prolonging overall survival with sugemalimab plus chemotherapy versus placebo plus chemotherapy.
- These results build on previously presented positive data from the GEMSTONE-302 study, which met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and were recently published in The Lancet Oncology.
- Clinical benefit was observed across subgroups, including patients with squamous and non-squamous subtypes, regardless of PD-L1 expression levels.
- As previously reported, the safety profile of sugemalimab was consistent with that of the PD-1/PD-L1 class.
- Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical congress.
- Additionally, the companies are investigating sugemalimab as consolidation therapy in patients with locally advanced, unresectable stage III NSCLC without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy in Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 study.
- Positive PFS data from GEMSTONE-301 were also presented at ESMO 2021 and recently published in The Lancet Oncology.
