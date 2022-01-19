 Skip to main content

EQRx's Sugemalimab Shows Significant Overall Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:44am   Comments
EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX), along with its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced data from Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial of sugemalimab plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • The trial met the key secondary endpoint of prolonging overall survival with sugemalimab plus chemotherapy versus placebo plus chemotherapy.
  • These results build on previously presented positive data from the GEMSTONE-302 study, which met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and were recently published in The Lancet Oncology.
  • Related: Corvex, Casdin Backed SPAC To Merge With EQRx In $1.8B Deal.
  • Clinical benefit was observed across subgroups, including patients with squamous and non-squamous subtypes, regardless of PD-L1 expression levels. 
  • As previously reported, the safety profile of sugemalimab was consistent with that of the PD-1/PD-L1 class.
  • Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical congress.
  • Additionally, the companies are investigating sugemalimab as consolidation therapy in patients with locally advanced, unresectable stage III NSCLC without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy in Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 study. 
  • Positive PFS data from GEMSTONE-301 were also presented at ESMO 2021 and recently published in The Lancet Oncology.
  • Price Action: EQRX shares are down 1.91% at $6.16 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

