ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage On This Nanocrystals Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 3:05 PM | 1 min read
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene Inc CLNN with a Buy rating and a $16 price target. 
  • Clene is focused on the development of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnologies consisting of transition element nanocrystals for central nervous disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), and Parkinson's disease (PD).
  • The company's lead asset, CNM-Au8, is an oral, highly concentrated aqueous of catalytically active gold nanocrystals capable of overcoming the energetic deficit, oxidative stress, and accumulation of misfolded proteins that are common to many neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Related: Clene's CNM-Au8 Shows Decreased Mortality Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patients.
  • The analyst believes that Clene's approach presents key advantages and differentiating elements when compared to other therapies, including: 
    • Innovative mechanism of action compared to traditional small-molecule or biologic drug approaches.
    • Disease-modifying potential compared to currently approved drugs.
    • Robust portfolio of over 150 patents.
  • The data from the Phase 3 HEALEY ALS trial are expected in 3Q22, with potential NDA submission in 1H 2023.
  • Price Action: CLNN shares are up 7.78% at $4.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CarePrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral