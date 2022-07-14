Clene's CNM-Au8 Shows Decreased Mortality Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patients

by

Clene Inc CLNN reported significantly improved survival in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 compared to initially randomized placebo-treated participants during the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.

Rob Etherington, President, and CEO of Clene. "At this point, we are awaiting top-line data from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, which focuses on endpoints measuring patient function, survival, and breathing over six months in a much larger cohort. Clene expects to announce these results this quarter."

Survival data were obtained for 43 of 45 study participants, and one participant in each group was lost to follow-up.

There were five deaths in the group initially randomized to CNM-Au8 and 14 in the group originally randomized to receive a placebo.

Median survival from randomization for the CNM-Au8 group was undefined due to insufficient mortality events, and median survival for the placebo group was 23.1 months.

Unadjusted Kaplan-Meier survival analyses demonstrated a significant survival benefit with participants initially randomized to CNM-Au8 treatment versus those initially randomized to placebo, resulting in a 70% decreased risk of death.

The treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported.

Price Action: CLNN shares are up 6.94% at $3.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

