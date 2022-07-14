Clene's CNM-Au8 Shows Decreased Mortality Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patients

- Clene Inc CLNN reported significantly improved survival in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 compared to initially randomized placebo-treated participants during the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.
- Rob Etherington, President, and CEO of Clene. "At this point, we are awaiting top-line data from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, which focuses on endpoints measuring patient function, survival, and breathing over six months in a much larger cohort. Clene expects to announce these results this quarter."
- Survival data were obtained for 43 of 45 study participants, and one participant in each group was lost to follow-up.
- There were five deaths in the group initially randomized to CNM-Au8 and 14 in the group originally randomized to receive a placebo.
- Median survival from randomization for the CNM-Au8 group was undefined due to insufficient mortality events, and median survival for the placebo group was 23.1 months.
- Unadjusted Kaplan-Meier survival analyses demonstrated a significant survival benefit with participants initially randomized to CNM-Au8 treatment versus those initially randomized to placebo, resulting in a 70% decreased risk of death.
- The treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported.
