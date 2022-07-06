AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Treatment Allowed In China's Southern City: Reuters

by

AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 antibody cocktail has been cleared for use in a medical tourism zone in China's southern province of Hainan, Reuters reported citing local media.

The report mentioned that China allows early use of new medical products in the special zone in Qionghai city due to several preferential policies granted to the area to promote medical services to visitors.

Oxford Biomedica Inks New Three-Year Deal To Make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine. Hainan Daily reported that a shipment worth 21.98 million yuan ($3.28 million) of AstraZeneca's Evusheld had completed procedures at local customs as special imports.

"We hope that Evusheld becomes available in more countries as soon as possible," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said, without providing details on any further plan for the medicine in China.

Novartis AG's NVS breast cancer drug Piqray and Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD fungal infection medicine AmBisome are also available in Hainan's Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone but await national clearance.

Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.32% at $66.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

