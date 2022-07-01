ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Oxford Biomedica Inks New Three Year Deal To Make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 6:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Oxford Biomedica plc OXBDF signed a new three-year agreement to potentially make AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 vaccine beyond 2022.
  • The new agreement represents an expansion of the original master supply and development agreement announced between the two companies in September 2020.
  • The manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines at Oxford Biomedica's Oxbox facility, as part of the original commitment, is expected to complete in the last quarter of 2022. 
  • Under the expanded deal, AstraZeneca will have access to Oxford Biomedica's Oxbox manufacturing facility to produce its shot on an as-needed basis beyond 2022.
  • Oxford Biomedica expects to recognize aggregate revenues of approximately £30 million from AstraZeneca in the current financial year.
  • "I am delighted that our close partnership with AstraZeneca has been extended. I am proud of the work of all our colleagues at Oxford Biomedica that has enabled us to deliver more than 100 million doses of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine," Roch Doliveux, Chair and Interim CEO of Oxford Biomedica, commented.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.89% at $64.82 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsSmall CapGeneral