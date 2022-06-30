ñol

Angion Biomedica Pulls The Plug On Another Kidney Disease Trial - Read Why

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 6:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Angion Biomedica Corp ANGN has discontinued the JUNIPER Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in primary proteinuric kidney diseases, specifically focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy. 
  • The trial began enrolling patients in December 2021.
  • A reassessment was conducted following a potential safety signal of an unexpected and substantial decline in kidney function in a patient in the trial's drug treatment arm.
  • Related: Angion Biomedica Is 'Better Positioned' Than Peers Despite Trial Failure, HC Wainwright Thinks So
  • "Based on our ongoing analysis of the risk/benefit profile of ANG-3070 in patients with primary proteinuric kidney disease, we believe it to be in the best interest of patients to discontinue our Phase 2 JUNIPER study at this time..," stated CEO Jay Venkatesan.
  • Angion expects to report more than $60 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2.
  • In April, the company decided to discontinue the development of ANG-3777 after disappointing data.
  • Price Action: ANGN shares closed 18.7% lower at $1.39 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

