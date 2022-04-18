QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Angion Biomedica Is 'Better Positioned' Than Peers Despite Trial Failure, HC Wainwright Thinks So

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 2:06 PM | 1 min read
  • HC Wainwright has removed Angion Biomedica Corp's ANGN former lead candidate, ANG-3777, in acute kidney injury (AKI), from its valuation assessment. The analyst has reduced the price target from $50 to $32, with a Buy rating.
  • In the Q4 earnings release, the Company decided to discontinue the development of ANG-3777 after disappointing data.
  • The analyst believes that the Company is better positioned than the market appears to think, particularly in light of the Company's currently negative enterprise value of $(32.56) million, as per Benzinga Pro.
  • It possesses an extensive pipeline of assets beyond ANG-3777, which the market does not appear to be taking into consideration, analysts note.
  • Related: Angion's ANG-3777 Faces Third Failure In 2021, This Time Flunks Acute Kidney Injury Trial.
  • HC Wainwright expects topline data from the Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases during 2H of 2022. 
  • It expects IND submission for ANG-3070 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis by the end of 2022.
  • The analyst expects FY22 EPS of $(1.64) vs. the previous $2.13 reflecting lower projected operational expenses on discontinuation of ANG-3777. 
  • Last December, CSL agreed to acquire Angion's partner Vifor Pharma in a deal worth $11.7 billion
  • "We now anticipate that Vifor, as a CSL subsidiary, shall likely formally discontinue its partnership with Angion on ANG-3777 once the close-out of data analyses from the clinical studies of the compound has been completed" writes HC Wainwright.
  • Price Action: ANGN shares are up 1.16% at $1.75 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksGuidanceHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral