European Regulator Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot As Booster

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read
  • The European Medicine Agency has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, as a third-dose booster in adults following a committee endorsement last week.
  • The vaccine can now be used as a booster following the two-dose Vaxzevria schedule or by those whom an mRNA vaccine has previously vaccinated, such as the ones from Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE BNTX or Moderna Inc MRNA.
  • Also Read: AstraZeneca In-Licenses New Suite Of COVID-19 Antibody Candidate(s).
  • "Ensuring a longer duration of immune protection is essential to the long-term management of COVID-19 globally, and boosters can address the waning of protection over time that has been seen with all primary vaccine schedules to date," commented Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.63% at $66.63 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Paul McManus from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineEuropean Medicines AgencyBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral