European Regulator Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot As Booster

The European Medicine Agency has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, as a third-dose booster in adults following a committee endorsement last week.

The vaccine can now be used as a booster following the two-dose Vaxzevria schedule or by those whom an mRNA vaccine has previously vaccinated, such as the ones from Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX or Moderna Inc MRNA .

"Ensuring a longer duration of immune protection is essential to the long-term management of COVID-19 globally, and boosters can address the waning of protection over time that has been seen with all primary vaccine schedules to date," commented Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca

Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.63% at $66.63 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

AZN shares are up 0.63% at $66.63 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

