FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster For 5-11 Year Kids Soon: NYT

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 probably by today, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The companies submitted an application to the FDA for authorization last month.
  • They have cited data from a mid-to-late-stage study showing the third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the omicron variant among children aged 5-11 years.
  • Other research has suggested that the protection against infection provided by two Pfizer shots wanes within just a few weeks for 5 to 11-year-olds, thus all the more reason for a booster dose.
  • Related: FDA Sets Review Dates For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Plus Novavax EUA.
  • It is unclear how much demand there is for the third dose in the age group. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
  • Price Action: PFE shares closed at $50.60, and BNTX stock closed at $151.73 on Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

