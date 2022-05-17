FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster For 5-11 Year Kids Soon: NYT

- The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 probably by today, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The companies submitted an application to the FDA for authorization last month.
- They have cited data from a mid-to-late-stage study showing the third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the omicron variant among children aged 5-11 years.
- Other research has suggested that the protection against infection provided by two Pfizer shots wanes within just a few weeks for 5 to 11-year-olds, thus all the more reason for a booster dose.
- It is unclear how much demand there is for the third dose in the age group. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
