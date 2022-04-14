QQQ
Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shows High Immune Response In Kids Aged 5-11 Years

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced results from a Phase 2/3 trial of a 10 µg booster (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5-11 years. 

The data demonstrate an increase in omicron variant and wild-type strain neutralizing titers following a booster dose compared to two doses, reinforcing the potential in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group.

In the Phase 2/3 trial, data comes from 140 children 5 through 11 years who received a booster dose approximately 6 months after the second dose of the 10 µg primary series. 

Related: Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID- Vaccine Cuts Hospitalization Risk In Kids Aged 5-11 Years: Reuters.

Data from a subanalysis of 30 sera indicate that serum antibodies induced by a third dose neutralize the omicron variant. It demonstrated a 36-fold increase in neutralizing antibody titers compared to levels seen after two vaccine doses.

Further, immunogenicity data from the 140 participants who had no evidence of prior infection showed a 6-fold increase in wild-type strain–neutralizing geometric mean titers one month after the booster compared to one month after the second dose. 

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit a request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 in the U.S. in the coming days.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.15% at $53.02, BNTX stock is down 0.45% at $178.58 during premarket trading.

Photo by x3 from Pixabay

