Pfizer, BioNTech Seeks Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Years

- Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have submitted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for a 10-µg booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
- The submission included data from the Phase 2/3 clinical trial in children ages 5 through 11 years who received a booster dose approximately six months after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 10-µg two-dose primary series.
- The companies also plan to submit these data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies for authorization in the coming weeks.
