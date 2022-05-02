QQQ
Stealth Bio Posts Disappointing Elamipretide Data From Mid-Stage Geographic Atrophy Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO has announced topline data from its Phase 2 ReCLAIM-2 trial evaluating elamipretide in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. 
  • Although the trial did not meet its primary endpoints, a key secondary endpoint showed that elamipretide categorically improved visual function for patients with GA. 
  • The study did not meet the primary endpoints of mean change in low luminance visual acuity (LLVA) and geographic atrophy (GA) progression.
  • Additionally, elamipretide demonstrated proof of mechanism by reducing progressive ellipsoid zone loss, a key biomarker of retinal mitochondrial health. 
  • Elamipretide resulted in a two or more line gain in LLVA for greater than 15% of patients completing the 48-week trial (p=0.04). 
  • Although this improvement in visual function was not associated with reduced GA progression (primary endpoint), a significant reduction in ellipsoid zone loss (p=0.0034) was observed. 
  • Elamipretide was generally well tolerated in ReCLAIM-2. Injection site reactions were the most commonly observed adverse events and, in some cases, led to early termination.  
  • Price Action: MITO shares are down 23.40% at $0.31 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral