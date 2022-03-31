Stealth Bio's SBT-272 Shows Encouraging Action In Huntington's Disease Animal Model

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO announced the presentation of new SBT-272 preclinical data and dosing of the first subject in its Phase 1 trial of SBT-272.

The new data demonstrated behavioral and metabolic improvements with SBT-272 in a mouse model of Huntington's disease.

In the study, mice were treated for up to 8 weeks with daily SBT-272 and displayed significantly improved motor function than vehicle-treated mice.

SBT-272-treated mice also showed improved metabolism in multiple brain regions of the diseased animals.

The Phase 1 trial will enroll up to 64 healthy subjects across multiple cohorts. The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of single and multiple ascending doses of SBT-272.

The Company plans to initiate chronic toxicology studies in 2022.

Price Action: MITO shares closed 1.21% higher at $0.70 on Wednesday.