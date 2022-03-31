QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stealth Bio's SBT-272 Shows Encouraging Action In Huntington's Disease Animal Model

by Vandana Singh
March 31, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO announced the presentation of new SBT-272 preclinical data and dosing of the first subject in its Phase 1 trial of SBT-272.

  • The new data demonstrated behavioral and metabolic improvements with SBT-272 in a mouse model of Huntington's disease. 
  • In the study, mice were treated for up to 8 weeks with daily SBT-272 and displayed significantly improved motor function than vehicle-treated mice. 
  • SBT-272-treated mice also showed improved metabolism in multiple brain regions of the diseased animals.
  • Also Read: Stealth BioTherapeutics Showcases New Nonclinical Data From Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program.
  • The Phase 1 trial will enroll up to 64 healthy subjects across multiple cohorts. The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of single and multiple ascending doses of SBT-272.
  • The Company plans to initiate chronic toxicology studies in 2022. 
  • Price Action: MITO shares closed 1.21% higher at $0.70 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsHuntington's DiseasePhase 1 TrialPreclinical PhaseBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral