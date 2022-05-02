Fourth COVID-19 Shot? See Why Medical Professionals Are Skeptical

- Medical professionals are undecided on whether a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would benefit the wider population, as countries are beginning to offer the fourth dose to vulnerable groups.
- The decisions follow an Israel study that found that a fourth dose of the Pfizer Inc PFE - BioNTech SE BNTX vaccine offers short-lived protection against serious illness.
- The medical consensus so far is that there hasn’t been enough research on how much protection a fourth dose can offer.
- The World Health Organization hasn’t given an official recommendation on a fourth dose, and “there isn’t any good evidence at this point of time” that it will be beneficial, said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.
- Questions are being raised over the need for more booster shots as the emergence of more Covid variants may require more targeted vaccines.
- In January, Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, told NBC News that people may need to get booster shots every year or two.
- It is possible that high-risk groups — such as the elderly — may need an annual vaccine, said Swaminathan. But “it’s not clear whether a healthy adult will need a regular annual shot.”
- Photo by hakan german from Pixabay
