Novavax Starts Dosing In COVID-19 Booster Trial In Participants Aged 12 - 17 Years

Novavax Inc NVAX has initiated the administration of the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in the pediatric expansion of the PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial.

has initiated the administration of the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in the pediatric expansion of the PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial. The study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a third dose of NVX-CoV2373 among trial participants aged 12 through 17.

All PREVENT-19 trial participants aged 12 through 17 are now eligible to receive a third booster dose of NVX-CoV2373.

The booster dose is identical to the active vaccine previously administered to the participants in a two-dose regimen (5 micrograms of recombinant spike protein plus 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant).

It can be administered at least five months after receiving the active vaccine.

Post-booster objectives include the assessment of the humoral immune response 28 days after the administration of the booster dose, as well as describing COVID-19 disease.

Initial results are expected during 2H of 2022.

Price Action: NVAX shares closed at $48.90 on Thursday.

