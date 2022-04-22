QQQ
Novavax Starts Dosing In COVID-19 Booster Trial In Participants Aged 12 - 17 Years

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Novavax Inc NVAX has initiated the administration of the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in the pediatric expansion of the PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial. 
  • The study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a third dose of NVX-CoV2373 among trial participants aged 12 through 17.
  • All PREVENT-19 trial participants aged 12 through 17 are now eligible to receive a third booster dose of NVX-CoV2373. 
  • Related: Novavax's COVID-19/Influenza Combo Vaccine Shows Immunogenicity In Early-Study.
  • The booster dose is identical to the active vaccine previously administered to the participants in a two-dose regimen (5 micrograms of recombinant spike protein plus 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant).
  • It can be administered at least five months after receiving the active vaccine. 
  • Post-booster objectives include the assessment of the humoral immune response 28 days after the administration of the booster dose, as well as describing COVID-19 disease. 
  • Also See: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Green Light In India with First Approval For Adolescents
  • Initial results are expected during 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares closed at $48.90 on Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral