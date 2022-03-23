Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Green Light In India with First Approval For Adolescents

- Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years.
- The authorization is a global first approval in adolescents for the vaccine manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covovax.
- Novavax said its vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in 2,247 teens aged 12 to 17 years.
- The company said its vaccine produced an immune response in the same age group in a mid-to-late-stage study involving 460 Indian adolescents.
- Covovax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents aged 12 years and older in India after Biological E's Corbevax, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
- India, which had been vaccinating children aged 15 and above, started administering doses of Biological E's Corbevax last week to children aged 12 to 14.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.60% at $83.30 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
