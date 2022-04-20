QQQ
Novavax's COVID-19/Influenza Combo Vaccine Shows Immunogenicity In Early-Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Novavax Inc NVAX has announced initial results from the Phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine (CIC), combining the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate. 
  • The CIC trial demonstrated that the combination vaccine is feasible, well-tolerated, and immunogenic.
  • The safety and tolerability profile of the combination vaccine was consistent with the stand-alone NVX-CoV2373 and quadrivalent nanoparticle influenza vaccine reference formulations in the trial. 
  • Also See: Japan's Health Ministry Panel OKs Approval Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine: Report.
  • The combination vaccine was found to be generally well-tolerated. Serious adverse were rare, and none were assessed as related to the vaccine.
  • The preliminary trial results found that various CIC vaccine formulations induced immune responses in participants comparable to reference stand-alone influenza and stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine formulations.
  • Modeling results also showed that a combined formulation has the potential to reduce total antigen amount by up to 50% overall, optimizing production and delivery.
  • The Company plans to start a Phase 2 confirmation trial by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.92% at $54.09 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

