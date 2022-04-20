Novavax's COVID-19/Influenza Combo Vaccine Shows Immunogenicity In Early-Study

- Novavax Inc NVAX has announced initial results from the Phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine (CIC), combining the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate.
- The CIC trial demonstrated that the combination vaccine is feasible, well-tolerated, and immunogenic.
- The safety and tolerability profile of the combination vaccine was consistent with the stand-alone NVX-CoV2373 and quadrivalent nanoparticle influenza vaccine reference formulations in the trial.
- The combination vaccine was found to be generally well-tolerated. Serious adverse were rare, and none were assessed as related to the vaccine.
- The preliminary trial results found that various CIC vaccine formulations induced immune responses in participants comparable to reference stand-alone influenza and stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine formulations.
- Modeling results also showed that a combined formulation has the potential to reduce total antigen amount by up to 50% overall, optimizing production and delivery.
- The Company plans to start a Phase 2 confirmation trial by the end of 2022.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.92% at $54.09 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
