Novavax's COVID-19/Influenza Combo Vaccine Shows Immunogenicity In Early-Study

by

Novavax Inc NVAX has announced initial results from the Phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine (CIC), combining the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate.

has announced initial results from the Phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine (CIC), combining the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate. The CIC trial demonstrated that the combination vaccine is feasible, well-tolerated, and immunogenic.

The safety and tolerability profile of the combination vaccine was consistent with the stand-alone NVX-CoV2373 and quadrivalent nanoparticle influenza vaccine reference formulations in the trial.

Also See: Japan's Health Ministry Panel OKs Approval Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine: Report.

Japan's Health Ministry Panel OKs Approval Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine: Report. The combination vaccine was found to be generally well-tolerated. Serious adverse were rare, and none were assessed as related to the vaccine.

The preliminary trial results found that various CIC vaccine formulations induced immune responses in participants comparable to reference stand-alone influenza and stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine formulations.

Modeling results also showed that a combined formulation has the potential to reduce total antigen amount by up to 50% overall, optimizing production and delivery.

The Company plans to start a Phase 2 confirmation trial by the end of 2022.

Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.92% at $54.09 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.