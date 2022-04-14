Read Why Did Evelo Discontinue EDP1867 Atopic Dermatitis Program

by

Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO will put the EDP1867 program on hold after completing a Phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis.

will put the EDP1867 program on hold after completing a Phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis. Data from the Phase 1b clinical trial of EDP1867 (n=52, with 40 participants who had at least one dose of EDP1867) showed it was safe and well-tolerated in both healthy volunteers and patients with moderate atopic dermatitis across all doses tested.

There was no clear evidence of clinical benefit in the small set of patients (n=15) with atopic dermatitis who received the lower dose of EDP1867 and provided analyzable data at week 8.

The Company will put the EDP1867 program on hold to focus its efforts on its lead inflammation programs EDP1815 and EDP2939.

Evelo plans to meet with health authorities to discuss the path forward to registration trials of EDP1815 in psoriasis during 3Q 2022.

Evelo intends to add a cohort to its ongoing Phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis.

Data from the first 3 cohorts of Phase 2 atopic dermatitis trial will be available in 1Q 2023 and the additional 4th cohort by 1H 2023.

Price Action: EVLO shares are down 1.94% at $2.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

