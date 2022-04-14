Read Why Did Evelo Discontinue EDP1867 Atopic Dermatitis Program

- Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO will put the EDP1867 program on hold after completing a Phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis.
- Data from the Phase 1b clinical trial of EDP1867 (n=52, with 40 participants who had at least one dose of EDP1867) showed it was safe and well-tolerated in both healthy volunteers and patients with moderate atopic dermatitis across all doses tested.
- There was no clear evidence of clinical benefit in the small set of patients (n=15) with atopic dermatitis who received the lower dose of EDP1867 and provided analyzable data at week 8.
- The Company will put the EDP1867 program on hold to focus its efforts on its lead inflammation programs EDP1815 and EDP2939.
- Evelo plans to meet with health authorities to discuss the path forward to registration trials of EDP1815 in psoriasis during 3Q 2022.
- Evelo intends to add a cohort to its ongoing Phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis.
- Data from the first 3 cohorts of Phase 2 atopic dermatitis trial will be available in 1Q 2023 and the additional 4th cohort by 1H 2023.
- Price Action: EVLO shares are down 1.94% at $2.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
