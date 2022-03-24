Evelo Biosciences Shares Gain After Positive Data On Faster Release EDP1815 Capsule, Q4 Earnings

In the Q4 earnings release, Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO shared results from an ongoing Phase 1 single-center trial in healthy volunteers that showed that a capsule with an improved release profile could deliver EDP1815 higher up in the small intestine.

88% (15 out of 17) of the human volunteers showed EDP1815 released in the upper part of the small intestine.

Evelo plans to evaluate this faster release capsule in an upcoming clinical trial.

Evelo Biosciences' Psoriasis Candidate Shows Reductions In Inflammatory Cytokines. Also, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) agreed to Evelo's pediatric investigation plan (PIP) for EDP1815 in psoriasis that allows to include patients 12–17 years old in Phase 3 trials, conduct a single trial in patients 2–5 years old and 6-11 years old.

PIP also allows developing a pediatric formulation suitable for administration to patients 2 -11 years old.

The EMA also confirmed that juvenile toxicity studies are not required for EDP1815 and granted the Company a waiver from studying EDP1815 in patients less than two years old.

Evelo closed 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $68.4 million.

Price Action: EVLO shares are up 16.2% at $3.80 during the market session on the last check Thursday.