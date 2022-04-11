BioNTech And Matinas BioPharma Announce Exclusive Research Collaboration To Evaluate Novel Delivery Technology For mRNA-based Vaccines

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

BioNTech SE BNTX and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. MTNB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on redefining the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small BioNTech molecules with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology, have reported entering into an exclusive research collaboration to evaluate the combination of mRNA formats and Matinas’ proprietary LNC platform technology. The companies say they will collaborate on formulation, optimization and in vitro testing.

“We pioneered the treatment of the first patient in history with nano-sized lipid-encapsulated mRNA back in 2015, after years of extensive research. Accomplishing strong immune responses with low doses are crucial in the development of well-tolerated and highly effective vaccines. This can be achieved with the right technology that enables targeted vaccine delivery,” said Dr. Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech. “Matinas’ LNC platform demonstrates encouraging capabilities for intracellular delivery, including the opportunity for oral delivery. We are excited to collaborate with this extraordinary team of experts.”

The collaboration with BioNTech is an important validation from a leading global biotech company with demonstrated expertise in the design, formulation and delivery of mRNA, Matinas Co-Founder and CEO Jerome D. Jabbour said.

“We are thrilled to partner with this world-class organization to further demonstrate the capabilities of our LNC platform and potentially provide an opportunity for the oral administration of vaccines or other treatment,” Jabbour said. “Intracellular delivery remains a significant challenge for many emerging therapies, and the combination of oral bioavailability with nonimmunogenic transfection could potentially benefit tens of millions of patients around the world.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Matinas will receive an upfront access fee to work exclusively with BioNTech as well as additional research funding from BioNTech.

The parties have also commenced discussions on a license agreement for Matinas’ LNC platform technology.

About BioNTech



Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is an immunotherapy company that reports a goal of pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. Based on its past expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline.

BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab S/A GMAB, Sanofi SA SNY, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN, Genevant Sciences Corp., Fosun Pharma and Pfizer Inc. PFE.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas is an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Bedminster, New Jersey. Since commencing operations in 2013, the company has been working on developing novel, life-changing pharmaceutical products.

Matinas states that its technologies and products are strategically designed to overcome the limitations associated with existing therapies. Backed with biopharmaceutical expertise and practical knowledge, Matinas says it can take highly effective drugs and formulate their delivery to be safer, more efficient and more clinically effective.

For more information, please visit https://www.matinasbiopharma.com/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

