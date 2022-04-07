What Is RSV, And Why Is Pfizer Paying Up To $525M For Treatment Candidates?

Pharma giant Pfizer, Inc. PFE, which has found huge success with its COVID franchise, is now looking to conquer another frontier. The company announced a deal Thursday to buy privately held biopharma ReViral, which has a portfolio of antiviral therapeutic candidates, for up to $525 million.

What's RSV: Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus causing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although RSV infection is not life-threatening, it can turn dangerous if left untreated, especially in infants and older adults.

RSV infection is identified as the most common cause of inflammation of small airways in the lung, called bronchiolitis, and pneumonia in children aged less than a year in the U.S.

More than 177,000 older adults are hospitalized, and of them 14,000 die in the U.S. due to RSV, Pfizer estimates.

No specific treatment/vaccine exists for RSV infection, although a lot of research is ongoing to find a curative or preventative option. Palivizumab, a monoclonal antibody, is the only preventative option available now. It is recommended for infants at a high risk of RSV infection due to prematurity or other conditions such as heart or lung diseases.

Pfizer's RSV Thrust: Pfizer has an investigational RSV vaccine called PF-06928316 in Phase 3 development. It recently received breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration for preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in people 60 years and older.

In early March, rivals AstraZeneca plc AZN and Sanofi SNY announced positive data for nirsevimab, which is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study for treating LRTI caused by RSV.

mRNA technology pioneer Moderna, Inc. MRNA initiated a late-stage study of its mRNA vaccine against RSV in February. GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK is evaluating a late-stage RSV vaccine candidate in adults 60 and older.

Global health care costs for treating RSV-associated infections in young children alone was $5.45 billion in 2017, according to Nature.

The Last Word: Pfizer's interest in ReViral is a natural progression in its quest for developing treatments and a cure for RSV infection.

ReViral's lead product candidate sisunatovir is being studied in a global mid-stage pediatric study. The privately held company also has a RSV N-protein replication program in Phase 1 development.

Investors have reacted positively to Pfizer's RSV-focused acquisition. Pfizer shares were trading 2.44% higher at $54.16 late Thursday morning.

