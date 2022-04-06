Novartis' Breast Cancer PI3K Drug, Scores FDA Approval For Ultra-Rare Indication

The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Novartis AG's NVS Vijoice (alpelisib) for patients 2 years of age and older with severe manifestations of PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) who require systemic therapy.
- Vijoice is the first FDA-approved treatment for PROS, a spectrum of rare conditions characterized by overgrowths and blood vessel anomalies impacting an estimated 14 people per million.
- Under the Accelerated Approval Program, continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit from confirmatory evidence.
- Alpelisib is already marketed as Piqray to treat a subset of advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is HR-positive, HER2-negative, and PIK3CA-mutated.
- Novartis ran a real-world study dubbed EPIK-P1, reviewing the medical charts of 57 patients. It found that those treated with Vijoice saw a reduction in the size of PROS lesions and improvements in related signs and symptoms.
- The Company giant said it would conduct two additional Phase 2 studies: EPIK-P2 to assess safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics, and EPIK-P3 to look into long-term safety and efficacy for patients in EPIK-P1.
