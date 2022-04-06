Novartis' Breast Cancer PI3K Drug, Scores FDA Approval For Ultra-Rare Indication

The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Novartis AG's NVS Vijoice (alpelisib) for patients 2 years of age and older with severe manifestations of PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) who require systemic therapy.

Vijoice is the first FDA-approved treatment for PROS, a spectrum of rare conditions characterized by overgrowths and blood vessel anomalies impacting an estimated 14 people per million.

Under the Accelerated Approval Program, continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit from confirmatory evidence.

Alpelisib is already marketed as Piqray to treat a subset of advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is HR-positive, HER2-negative, and PIK3CA-mutated.

Novartis ran a real-world study dubbed EPIK-P1, reviewing the medical charts of 57 patients. It found that those treated with Vijoice saw a reduction in the size of PROS lesions and improvements in related signs and symptoms.

The Company giant said it would conduct two additional Phase 2 studies: EPIK-P2 to assess safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics, and EPIK-P3 to look into long-term safety and efficacy for patients in EPIK-P1.

Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.77% at $88.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.