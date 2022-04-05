Novartis Highlights Four-Year Efficacy, Safety Data On Kesimpta In Multiple Sclerosis

- Novartis AG NVS announced new long-term data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS 1/2 trials and the ALITHIOS open-label extension of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in multiple sclerosis.
- The data demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety of Kesimpta with continued reduced risk of disability worsening in relapsing multiple sclerosis following up to four years of treatment.
- Kesimpta maintained a similar safety profile as seen in the pivotal Phase 3 trials up to four years of treatment, with no new safety risks identified over the treatment period.
- Additionally, participants who switched from teriflunomide to Kesimpta in the extension phase demonstrated pronounced reductions in relapses and MRI lesions.
- Data from the ongoing KYRIOS open-label study showed that multiple sclerosis patients on Kesimpta can mount an immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.
- All participants who were vaccinated during continuous Kesimpta treatment developed an immune response one week after the initial vaccination.
- Immune response in participants who received a booster during treatment was similar to those who received a booster before treatment.
