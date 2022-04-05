QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Novartis Highlights Four-Year Efficacy, Safety Data On Kesimpta In Multiple Sclerosis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 3:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Novartis AG NVS announced new long-term data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS 1/2 trials and the ALITHIOS open-label extension of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in multiple sclerosis.
  • The data demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety of Kesimpta with continued reduced risk of disability worsening in relapsing multiple sclerosis following up to four years of treatment. 
  • Kesimpta maintained a similar safety profile as seen in the pivotal Phase 3 trials up to four years of treatment, with no new safety risks identified over the treatment period.
  • Additionally, participants who switched from teriflunomide to Kesimpta in the extension phase demonstrated pronounced reductions in relapses and MRI lesions. 
  • Related: Novartis To Strengthen Pipeline, Boost Productivity With New Organizational Structure.
  • Data from the ongoing KYRIOS open-label study showed that multiple sclerosis patients on Kesimpta can mount an immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. 
  • All participants who were vaccinated during continuous Kesimpta treatment developed an immune response one week after the initial vaccination. 
  • Immune response in participants who received a booster during treatment was similar to those who received a booster before treatment. 
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.71% at $87.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefsmultiple sclerosisPhase 3 TrialBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral