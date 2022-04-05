Novartis Highlights Four-Year Efficacy, Safety Data On Kesimpta In Multiple Sclerosis

by

Novartis AG NVS announced new long-term data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS 1/2 trials and the ALITHIOS open-label extension of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in multiple sclerosis.

announced new long-term data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS 1/2 trials and the ALITHIOS open-label extension of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in multiple sclerosis. The data demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety of Kesimpta with continued reduced risk of disability worsening in relapsing multiple sclerosis following up to four years of treatment.

Kesimpta maintained a similar safety profile as seen in the pivotal Phase 3 trials up to four years of treatment, with no new safety risks identified over the treatment period.

Additionally, participants who switched from teriflunomide to Kesimpta in the extension phase demonstrated pronounced reductions in relapses and MRI lesions.

Data from the ongoing KYRIOS open-label study showed that multiple sclerosis patients on Kesimpta can mount an immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

All participants who were vaccinated during continuous Kesimpta treatment developed an immune response one week after the initial vaccination.

Immune response in participants who received a booster during treatment was similar to those who received a booster before treatment.

Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.71% at $87.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

