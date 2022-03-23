QQQ
Equillium's Itolizumab Shows Durable Clinical Response In GvHD Patients

by Vandana Singh
March 23, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read

Equillium Inc EQ announced two oral presentations on itolizumab at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. 

