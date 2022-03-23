Equillium's Itolizumab Shows Durable Clinical Response In GvHD Patients

Equillium Inc EQ announced two oral presentations on itolizumab at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

The presentation includes new findings demonstrating the durability of clinical response out to one year for patients with high-risk acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) treated with itolizumab in the EQUATE study.

Data demonstrated that Day 29 complete response (CR) rate was 52% across all dose cohorts, and the overall response rate (ORR) was 64%.

The highest Day 29 CR rate of 61% was achieved in subjects treated with itolizumab within 72 hours of starting systemic corticosteroids​.

Patients who responded to itolizumab treatment had clinically meaningful reductions in steroid administration with a median decrease in steroid use of 73% by Day 29 and 96% by six months.

