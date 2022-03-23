Equillium's Itolizumab Shows Durable Clinical Response In GvHD Patients

Equillium Inc EQ announced two oral presentations on itolizumab at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
- The presentation includes new findings demonstrating the durability of clinical response out to one year for patients with high-risk acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) treated with itolizumab in the EQUATE study.
- Data demonstrated that Day 29 complete response (CR) rate was 52% across all dose cohorts, and the overall response rate (ORR) was 64%.
- Related: Equillium Reveals Early Safety Data For Itolizumab In Lupus Patients.
- The highest Day 29 CR rate of 61% was achieved in subjects treated with itolizumab within 72 hours of starting systemic corticosteroids.
- Patients who responded to itolizumab treatment had clinically meaningful reductions in steroid administration with a median decrease in steroid use of 73% by Day 29 and 96% by six months.
- Also Read: Equillium Adds Three Drugs To Its Pipeline Via Bioniz Acquisition.
- Price Action: EQ shares are up 1.52% at $3.34 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.