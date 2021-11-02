Equillium Reveals Early Safety Data For Itolizumab In Lupus Patients
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) announced interim data from the Type A portion of the Phase 1b EQUALISE study in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients.
- Data were presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting.
- The data showed that itolizumab administration was well tolerated and decreased proteinuria and albuminuria, two key biomarkers of disease risk.
- The data showed that for SLE patients with baseline urine protein-to-creatinine ratios (UPCR) over 100 mg/g (N=16) and 200 mg/g (N=6), UPCR 34% and 42% declined, respectively, at Day 57.
- In addition, for patients with baseline urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) of more than 30 mg/g (N=4), there was a decline of 54% at Day 57.
- The Type B portion of the EQUALISE study will evaluate up to 20 newly diagnosed or refractory lupus nephritis patients who will be treated with itolizumab dosed at 1.6 mg/kg SC Q2W for up to 24 weeks.
- Related Link: Equillium's Itolizumab Reduces Urine Protein In Lupus Patients.
- Price Action: EQ shares are up 0.80% at $6.28 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 Trial Systemic Lupus ErythematosusBiotech News Health Care General