Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Neutralizing Antibody Response In Kids Under 6

Moderna Inc MRNA has announced interim data from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in children six months to under six years.

The Company did say statistically significant vaccine efficacy was observed during the omicron wave, consistent with the lower two-dose effectiveness against omicron in adults.

Last month, the FDA postponed the AdComm meeting scheduled for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE ) / BioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine in children six months through 4 years of age.

Moderna is moving forward with global regulatory submissions for mRNA-1273 for primary vaccination of children six months to under six years of age in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Moderna has initiated a submission to the FDA for emergency use authorization of mRNA-1273 in children 6 to under 12 years of age.

mRNA-1273 is approved for use in this age group in Europe, Canada, and Australia.

Moderna is preparing to evaluate the potential of a booster dose for all pediatric populations. The Company is assessing booster doses of mRNA-1273 and its bivalent booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214), including omicron variant booster and mRNA-1273.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 4.08% at $179.11 on the last check Wednesday.

