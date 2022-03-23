QQQ
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Neutralizing Antibody Response In Kids Under 6

by Vandana Singh
March 23, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Moderna Inc MRNA has announced interim data from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in children six months to under six years. 
  • The interim analysis showed that two 25 μg doses of mRNA-1273 in participants 6 months to under six years met the primary endpoint with robust neutralizing antibody response similar to adults mRNA-1273 and a favorable safety profile.
  • The Company did say statistically significant vaccine efficacy was observed during the omicron wave, consistent with the lower two-dose effectiveness against omicron in adults.
  • Last month, the FDA postponed the AdComm meeting scheduled for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine in children six months through 4 years of age.
  • Moderna is moving forward with global regulatory submissions for mRNA-1273 for primary vaccination of children six months to under six years of age in the coming weeks.
  • Additionally, Moderna has initiated a submission to the FDA for emergency use authorization of mRNA-1273 in children 6 to under 12 years of age.
  • mRNA-1273 is approved for use in this age group in EuropeCanada, and Australia.
  • Moderna is preparing to evaluate the potential of a booster dose for all pediatric populations. The Company is assessing booster doses of mRNA-1273 and its bivalent booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214), including omicron variant booster and mRNA-1273.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 4.08% at $179.11 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

