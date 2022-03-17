Health Canada Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 Years

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Health Canada has approved Moderna Inc's MRNA mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, two-dose series of 50 µg per dose to prevent COVID-19 in children aged six to11 years.
- The announcement follows the recent authorization of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine in the same age group in both Australia and the European Union.
- "Health Canada was the first regulator to approve our COVID-19 vaccine fully. We are pleased they have taken this important step to expand this authorization to children aged 6 to11 years," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.
- Moderna's vaccine was investigated in the ongoing Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study.
- Data submitted to Health Canada from over 4,000 children demonstrated that vaccination with a 50 μg mRNA-1273 was non-inferior in anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody responses compared to 18 to 25 years old from the Phase 3 COVE study.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.15% at $167.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby
