Why Sanofi Shares Are Trading Lower Today

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Sanofi SA SNY stock slid after its drug candidate, amcenestrant, to fight a common type of breast cancer, failed to slow the progression of the disease in the Phase 2 AMEERA-3 trial.
- Results from the Phase 2 trial showed that the drug amcenestrant, given as a pill, did not have the desired effect compared to standard endocrine treatment against locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
- No new safety signals were identified, and the safety profile of amcenestrant in AMEERA-3 was consistent with earlier studies.
- Read Next: Sanofi-SOBI Hemophilia Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study In Pretreated Patients.
- Sanofi said it would continue with two further trials, AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, trying to show that amcenestrant could help much larger patient groups of women in the early stages of cancer.
- Amcenestrant belongs to a drug class called selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERD) to fight tumors that grow in response to estrogen.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 2.58% at $49.40 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.