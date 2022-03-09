 Skip to main content

Sanofi-SOBI Hemophilia Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study In Pretreated Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 6:38am   Comments
Sanofi-SOBI Hemophilia Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study In Pretreated Patients

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTC: BIOVF) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) have announced topline results from the XTEND-1 phase 3 study of efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) in previously treated severe hemophilia A patients aged 12 and above.

  • The study met the primary endpoint, showing clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds in patients receiving weekly prophylaxis with efanesoctocog alfa over a period of 52 weeks. 
  • The median annualized bleeding rate (ABR) was 0 with a mean ABR of 0.71. 
  • The key secondary endpoint was also met, showing once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prior prophylactic factor VIII replacement therapy.
  • The data showed a statistically significant reduction in ABR based on the intra-patient comparison. 
  • Efanesoctocog alfa was well-tolerated, and inhibitor development to factor VIII was not detected. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were headache, arthralgia, fall, and back pain.
  • The data will be the basis for submission to regulatory authorities expected to start in 2022.
  • Submission in the EU will follow the availability of data from the ongoing XTEND-Kids pediatric study, expected in 2023. 
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 2.27% at $51.34 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

