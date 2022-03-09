 Skip to main content

Truist Sees 350% Upside On This Cancer-Focused Biopharma Stock - Read Why
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Truist Sees 350% Upside On This Cancer-Focused Biopharma Stock - Read Why
  • Truist has initiated coverage on Verastem Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) with a Buy rating and $6.00 price target, equivalent to approximately 350% upside.
  • Analyst Srikripa Devarakonda notes that trading at about 2-times cash, the stock is "undervalued" given its programs in two cancers.
  • Devarakonda adds that the Verastem base case is supported by a $470 million unadjusted U.S. opportunity in the ovarian cancer program, "early but strong" clinical data, and positive expert feedback.
  • Related: Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Combo Therapy Data At ESMO Presentation.
  • Verastem's lead program VS-6766 inhibits RAF/MEK signaling pathway. 
  • The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of VS-6766, with defactinib, for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy.
  • The Company is conducting Phase 2 registration-directed trials of VS-6766 alone and with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC and recurrent KRAS G12V-mutant NSCLC.
  • Verastem Oncology has collaborated with Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) to evaluate Sotorasib and Adagrasib in combination with VS-6766.
  • Price Action: VSTM shares are up 22.30% at $1.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for VSTM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Alliance Global PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VSTM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers

