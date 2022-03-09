Truist Sees 350% Upside On This Cancer-Focused Biopharma Stock - Read Why
- Truist has initiated coverage on Verastem Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) with a Buy rating and $6.00 price target, equivalent to approximately 350% upside.
- Analyst Srikripa Devarakonda notes that trading at about 2-times cash, the stock is "undervalued" given its programs in two cancers.
- Devarakonda adds that the Verastem base case is supported by a $470 million unadjusted U.S. opportunity in the ovarian cancer program, "early but strong" clinical data, and positive expert feedback.
- Verastem's lead program VS-6766 inhibits RAF/MEK signaling pathway.
- The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of VS-6766, with defactinib, for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy.
- The Company is conducting Phase 2 registration-directed trials of VS-6766 alone and with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC and recurrent KRAS G12V-mutant NSCLC.
- Verastem Oncology has collaborated with Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) to evaluate Sotorasib and Adagrasib in combination with VS-6766.
- Price Action: VSTM shares are up 22.30% at $1.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for VSTM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Truist Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Alliance Global Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for VSTM
