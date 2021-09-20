 Skip to main content

Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Combo Therapy Data At ESMO Presentation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 6:47am   Comments
  • Verastem Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock is trading higher after updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 FRAME study. 
  • The investigator-sponsored study is investigating VS-6766, Verastem's RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC). 
  • Related Link: Verastem's VS-6766/Defactinib Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Ovarian Cancer; BTIG Upgrades Stock.
  • The findings were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
  • In the study, the median progression-free survival (mPFS) across all patients treated with VS-6766 in combination with defactinib is 23.0 months.
  • 11 of 24 (46%) patients treated with the combination achieved a confirmed partial response (PR). 
  • Of the 11 patients with KRAS mutant LGSOC, 7 (64%) achieved a confirmed PR.
  • The Company said that for other therapies studied in recurrent LGSOC, response rates have been between 6% and 26%, and mPFS was between 7.2 and 13.0 months.
  • As of the April data cutoff date, 13 of 24 patients (54%) remained on study.
  • Verastem's Company-sponsored, registration-directed Phase 2 RAMP 201 study evaluating VS-6766 both alone and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC is ongoing.
  • The Company plans to report top-line results from the selection portion of the study in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: VSTM shares are up 30.4% at $3.60 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

