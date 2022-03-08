FDA Gives Green Signal To Inventiva's Mid-Stage Lanifibranor Study In NASH Patients
The FDA has completed a safety review of Inventiva SA's (NASDAQ: IVA) IND application and signed off Phase 2 combination trial with its lead drug candidate, lanifibranor.
- The planned Phase 2 trial, LEGEND3, has been designed as a proof-of-concept trial to assess the safety and efficacy of lanifibranor combined with empagliflozin for non-cirrhotic NASH and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D).
- LEGEND is expected to recruit a total of 63 non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with T2D.
- The trial's primary efficacy endpoint is a change in Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) at the end of the 24-week treatment compared to baseline. Secondary endpoints include changes in liver enzymes, glycaemic and lipids parameters, inflammatory markers, and body fat composition.
- The trial will be initiated in 1H of 2022, and top line results are expected for 2H of 2023.
- Price Action: IVA shares closed 3.53% lower at $10.94 on Monday.
