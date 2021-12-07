Inventiva Posts Results of Clinical Thorough QT Study Of Lanifibranor
- Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) announced the results of a clinical thorough QT/QTc study demonstrating the safety of lanifibranor on cardiac electrical activity.
- The assessment of lanifibranor on cardiac repolarization was conducted under FDA in Phase 1 double-blind clinical trial to be included in the marketing application package of lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH.
- The trial enrolled 217 healthy subjects who were randomized into four arms.
- The primary electrocardiogram (ECG) endpoint was monitored during the first 24hrs and on the last day of treatment.
- Lanifibranor administered at the anticipated maximal therapeutic dose of 1200mg/day and the supra-therapeutic dose of 2400mg/day had no impact on QT/QTc interval.
- Lanifibranor was well tolerated at both dose levels.
- Related: Inventiva Plans To Start Lanifibranor Combo Study In NASH, Diabetes In 2022.
- Price Action: IVA shares closed at $13.61 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Non Alcoholic steatohepatitis Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General