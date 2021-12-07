 Skip to main content

Inventiva Posts Results of Clinical Thorough QT Study Of Lanifibranor
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Inventiva Posts Results of Clinical Thorough QT Study Of Lanifibranor
  • Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVAannounced the results of a clinical thorough QT/QTc study demonstrating the safety of lanifibranor on cardiac electrical activity.
  • The assessment of lanifibranor on cardiac repolarization was conducted under FDA in Phase 1 double-blind clinical trial to be included in the marketing application package of lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH. 
  • The trial enrolled 217 healthy subjects who were randomized into four arms.
  • The primary electrocardiogram (ECG) endpoint was monitored during the first 24hrs and on the last day of treatment.
  • Lanifibranor administered at the anticipated maximal therapeutic dose of 1200mg/day and the supra-therapeutic dose of 2400mg/day had no impact on QT/QTc interval.
  • Lanifibranor was well tolerated at both dose levels.
  • Related: Inventiva Plans To Start Lanifibranor Combo Study In NASH, Diabetes In 2022.
  • Price Action: IVA shares closed at $13.61 on Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Non Alcoholic steatohepatitis Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

