Valneva Expects European Recommendation On COVID-19 Shot By March End
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) expects to start delivering its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval by the end of March.
- The Company said it received an initial regulatory assessment.
- Valneva has received a list of questions on its VLA2001 vaccine from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and should respond in the coming days, it said in a statement.
- The group now expects a recommendation for conditional approval for adults aged 18 to 55 by the end of March and, if this is granted, to start shipments to Europe early in the second quarter of the year.
- The group has begun manufacturing and has inventory ready for labeling and deployment once the vaccine is approved.
- Price Action: VALN shares are up 1.24% at $33.00 during the market session on the last check Friday.
